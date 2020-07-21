Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Windsor looking for feedback on reopening arenas
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:33AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:40AM EDT
An unexpected equipment failure has closed one of the ice pads at the Forest Glade Arena in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor officials are looking for feedback on the gradual reopening of the city’s rinks.
The city has posted a Return to Ice Reservations Survey on its website.
The survey asks about ice rentals and usage.
Windsor's arenas have been closed since the middle of March because of to the COVID-19 pandemic. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
The survey is open until July 31.