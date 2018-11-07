

Changes may be coming to Windsor's bulk item pickup program in 2019.

The city received 362 requests for service during the first year of the program, at a cost of $20 per item.

But city staff believes the uptake on pickups may be greater if the cost was lowered to $10 an item.

Councillor Rino Bortolin also tried Monday night to get council support to expand bulk item pick up to commercial areas and multi-residential buildings.

A report will come back to council on the multi-unit dwellings, but council on Monday voted against allowing commercial building owners to take part in the pickup.

Bortolin expects the discussion to come up again at budget time.

“I think there's going to be an interest by new councillors as well, about a bulk item that isn't paid for, that's free, and maybe a bit more proactive as well,” said Bortolin. “This has been a four to five year process so far, and we can improve upon it every year."