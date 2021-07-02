Advertisement
Windsor libraries reopen Monday
CTV Windsor Published Friday, July 2, 2021 1:53PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 2:02PM EDT
Windsor Public Library reopening three branches with new COVID-19 safety measures in place in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 31. (Chris Campbell/CTV News)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, the City of Windsor is welcoming people back into public libraries.
The library's CEO says all branches will reopen on Monday with reduced capacity limits.
Users will have access to computers and all book collections.
Curbside pick up will be suspended moving forward
In-person service has not been offered since March 2020.