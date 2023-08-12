Windsor law dean appointed to board recommending the next Supreme Court Justice

The dean of law at the University of Windsor will be helping to select future supreme court justices.

Reem Bahdi has been announced by the Prime Minister as one of eight members of the independent advisory board for Supreme court of Canada judicial appointments.

The board will make non-binding recommendations to the Prime Minister and will be convened at his request.

In a news release, Bahdi promised to work hard and said, "This is a tremendous privilege and a great responsibility. Canadians need to be able to trust and respect the judiciary and I’m honoured to play an integral role on the board."