Windsor lands $60M electric vehicle supply chain investment

A South Korean manufacturer is making a $60 million investment to build electric vehicle battery casings in Windsor, Ont., creating 300 jobs at the new facility.

The City of Windsor signed a letter of intent Friday with Dongshin Motech Ltd. to locate its 170,000 square foot manufacturing facility on 12 acres of land at 3475 Wheelton Dr., near Windsor Airport.

The company will manufacture highly specialized aluminum casings for electric vehicle batteries to support the needs of the recently announced $5 billion LGES-Stellantis electric vehicle battery production facility, also located in Windsor. That joint-venture has since been named NextStar Energy Inc.

The investment comes on the heels of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Invest Windsor-Essex’s trip to Poland to visit Dongshin Motech’s European operations.

“We always knew that a significant supply chain would be necessary to support the massive investment that Stellantis and LGES are making in our community,” said Dilkens. “Dongshin Motech’s investment in our community proves that Windsor is on the move. We’re competing and we are winning the race to attract investment, create great local jobs and build an EV battery manufacturing base.”

The casings being produced at the new facility will provide enclosure for the lithium-ion batteries and “guarantee lightness and shock resistance, combined with high thermal conduction needed for battery temperature management,” according to a release from the company.

“To supply our local customers, we are pleased that Windsor will be the home of our first North American manufacturing facility,” said Dongshin Motech Ltd. CEO, Choon Woo Lim. “Dongshin Motech has a history of producing highly specialized components to support global automotive clients and we are pleased to bring our skills and expertise to Canada.”

The City of Windsor has approved an “attractive” commercial lease rate and intends to further support Dongshin Motech through its economic revitalization community improvement plan, business development grant and exempt the company from paying development charges.

According to the city, the site is serviced to the lot line and local utilities have confirmed that more than adequate electricity supply exists to accommodate the expected energy demand.

“Today’s announcement is significant and vital to the execution of our overall strategy,” said Invest Windsor-Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie. “Each investment attraction opportunity is an incredibly competitive process.”

“Invest Windsor-Essex works with the entire region as well as provincial and federal partners to position this community as the automobility capital of Canada,” MacKenzie said.

More to come…