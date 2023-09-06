Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathanial Veltman

Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.

Veltman pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday.

The family of five wsd out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in west London on the evening of June 6, 2021 when they were struck by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed, and the lone survivor, a young boy was injured.

The trial has been moved to Windsor where jury selection started on Tuesday.

They will return to Windsor’s Superior Court on Monday @ 10am to begin hearing the case. It’s expected to take at least 3 months @CTVLondonBRK — Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 6, 2023