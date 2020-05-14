WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cost of renting an apartment in Windsor continues to creep up, according to a new report from PadMapper.

Windsor has moved up two spots to the 20th priciest city with one-bedroom units jumping 4.6 per cent and two-bedroom apartments rising 15 per cent since this time last year.

According to PadMapper’s May 2020 Canadian report, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor sits at $910 per month while two-bedrooms units are closer to $1,140.

The most expensive cities to rent continue to be Toronto and Vancouver with Toronto taking the top spot with an average price of $2,200 for a one-bedroom.

Despite keeping its place as the most expensive markets, Vancouver and Toronto have continued on a downward path. Toronto rents were down all fronts “for the first time ever since we started reporting on Canadian prices,” the report stated.

More than half of the cities in the report still had rental growth in the double digits on a year-over-year basis, the report said.

“Even though COVID-19 may be putting downward pressure on monthly prices, the Canadian market is still hot and very in demand from a long-term perspective.”