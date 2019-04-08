

CTV Windsor





The sale of the former Windsor Jail in Sandwich Town has been completed by the province, but the buyer is not yet being made public.

The jail – which sat empty for five years after it was shuttered in favour of the Southwest Detention Centre -- sold for $150,000 in "as is" condition.

The 1.67 acre property on Brock Street consists of not only the jail but also an administrative building and the parking lot out front of McKenzie Hall.

Ward 2 coun. Fabio Costante wants more details about the buyer and their plans for the building and parking lot.

"The parking lot is extremely important to McKenzie Hall,” Costante told reporters Monday evening. “And so how that gets negotiated with the city is going to be priority. And then what they decide to do with the registry and the jail, I hope they're going to consult with the community."

Costante said he also doesn’t know who the buyers are.

“Whoever they are, I’m eager to meet them. My office is on Sandwich and Mill.”

The councillor indicates the community shouldn’t be alarmed at what will come of the site because it’s protected – with any future uses going before the development and heritage committee and then council.

“They’re very-much restricted by the heritage conservation district, so they what they can and can’t do is somewhat restrictive,” Costante said.