If you want to invest in real estate, Windsor is the top Canadian market according to MoneySense magazine.

The publication has come out with its latest ranking of which community is the best for investing in a home.

The rankings are based partly on the current average sale price of $322,000 in Windsor-Essex. That's an increase of more than $50,000 since last February.

Windsor also has the best return on investment at 11 per cent over five years.

The next closest community is Guelph where the average price of a home is nearly $530,000 and the return on investment is only eight per cent.