Windsor is No. 14 U-Haul Canadian Destination City
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 2:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Windsor has made the list in U-Haul’s annual migration trends report.
Windsor is the No. 14 Canadian Destination City according to the latest U-Haul migration trends report, dropping one spot from its ranking on last year’s list.
The report says Windsor saw a five per cent year-over-year drop in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018, but attracted enough customers to remain one of busiest cities for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers.
Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year.
Destination cities reflect the volume and regularity of DIY movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth like U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings.
Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2-million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually.