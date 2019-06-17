

CTV Windsor





Windsor has made the list in U-Haul’s annual migration trends report.

Windsor is the No. 14 Canadian Destination City according to the latest U-Haul migration trends report, dropping one spot from its ranking on last year’s list.

The report says Windsor saw a five per cent year-over-year drop in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018, but attracted enough customers to remain one of busiest cities for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers.

Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year.

Destination cities reflect the volume and regularity of DIY movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth like U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2-million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually.