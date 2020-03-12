WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Uber riders are the most forgetful in Canada.

That’s according to a study released by the ridesharing company on Thursday.

Uber has released the fourth annual Lost and Found Index, revealing that Windsor tops the list as Canada’s most forgetful city.

Phones are the most commonly forgotten, followed by wallets, keys and backpacks, but riders aren’t just leaving the usual items behind.

“We’ve all experienced that moment of panic when you leave something behind - often in the backseat of an Uber,” says Nicole Siefert, head of lost and found at Uber. “From frequently lost items like phones, wallets, and keys to more unique belongings like a cat paw print, a bubble machine, or Swarovski binoculars, it's our goal to help return whatever it is you may have left behind, using the app."

The Uber report says some other weird items include mice for a pet snake, oxygen tanks, coolers of breastmilk and bags of wigs.

Uber Lost and Found Index includes the 10 most commonly forgotten items, the most unique lost items, the most forgetful cities in Canada, the days and times people are most forgetful, and the lost items that peak on certain days.

Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night. Some of the most forgetful days of the year were St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and daylight savings on March 10.

People are most forgetful during the rush hour commute at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Quebec City is the second most forgetful city, followed by the Niagara Region and Montreal.

How to retrieve lost items:

Uber has released a video outlining the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber.

The company says the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer.