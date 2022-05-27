Windsor International Film Festival to return in November

Plans are in the works for the return of the Windsor International Film Festival this fall.

WIFF will be back in downtown Windsor for the 2022 Festival, with the support of presenting sponsor, the Toldo Foundation.

“The Toldos have a long-standing history of community building in Windsor-Essex and we are so excited that they are again partnering with us, and for such a historic return – we will be back better than ever this November.” Vincent Georgie, WIFF’s executive director and chief programmer.

The festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 6 - WIFF’s first-ever 11-day festival.

“We love the fun, energy, and exceptional film experiences WIFF brings every November and we are proud to be a supporter and a champion of this cultural gem in our community,” said Anthony Toldo, trustee with the Toldo Foundation.

This year will mark the return of the traditional festival since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. WIFF’s 2019 festival sold over 42,000 tickets and featured the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film, WIFF Village, The Mark Boscariol 48hour FlickFest, Women of WIFF, a number of special screenings. All are slated to return this November.

More information about the festival program and events will be announced in the fall.

WIFF hosted “WIFF Under the Stars” drive-in style events for the community during the pandemic, but will turn its focus towards the return of the 2022 festival and will not be planning any drive-in style events this year.

WIFF fans can also attend “WIFF Presents” which are selected weekend screenings at the Capitol Theatre. The next WIFF Presents screenings are scheduled for June 9-11, 2022. Tickets for WIFF Presents are available now at windsorfilmfestival.com.