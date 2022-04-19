Windsor International Film Festival releases May movie line-up

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) will be returning to the Capitol Theatre next month with new films for movie-goers to enjoy.

WIFF announced Tuesday it would be bringing four films back to the theatre after a successful weekend of screenings in March.

“It just felt so wonderful and natural to be back in the Capitol Theatre showing world-class films,” said Vincent Georgie, WIFF executive director and chief programmer.

“Being able to once again spill out into the lobby, and then out into the city’s downtown core and discuss cinema is one of my favourite WIFF experiences.”

The screenings will take place in the Capitol Theatre from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May.

The following films will be screened:

Mothing Sunday : Starring Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Odessa Young, Mothering Sunday tells the story of a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. Playing Thursday, May 12 at 7:45 p.m., Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 5:55 p.m.

Everything Went Fine : a touching film about an ailing father's final request to his daughter to help him end his life. Playing Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 3:40 p.m.

Scarborough : A film adaptation of the award-winning novel by Catherine Hernandez. Over the course of a school year, three kids in a low-income neighbourhood find community and friendship at a drop-in reading program. Playing Thursday, May 12 at 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 13 at 3:20 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m.

Paris 13th District: Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - they're friends, sometimes lovers and often both. Playing Thursday, May 12 at 3:25 p.m., Friday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

The weekend will follow the Capitol Theatre’s COVID-19 safety protocols which includes patrons 12 and over to provide proof of vaccination, masks worn inside and a 50 per cent capacity. Concessions will be closed and washrooms will be open at a reduced capacity.

Tickets are $16 for general admission and $10.25 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting windsorfilmfestival.com and at the door 30-minutes before the first showing.