Windsor International Film Festival lineup revealed

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has announced the lineup for 2022.

WIFF will showcase 177 features and documentaries, including 24 short films. In total, there will be 311 screenings.

It is the 18th year for the festival, which will run full steam after scaled down WIFF events due to COVID-19.

The 2022 festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 6. It will be WIFF’s first-ever 11-day festival.

Tickets are on sale now at windsorfilmfestival.com.