WINDSOR -- A new CEO has been announced for Windsor International Airport.

Mark W. Galvin has been appointed as the new CEO of Your Quick Gateway Windsor Inc.

Officials say this will allow current CEO Carolyn Brown to concentrate solely on her other roles as CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation and Windsor Detroit Border Link limited.

“Mark’s extensive experience managing international transportation, combined with his vast knowledge of the needs and challenges of our region make him uniquely qualified to run the operations of the airport,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I am confident Mark’s strong leadership will be an asset as we focus on expanding the economic development opportunities at the airport.”

The respective boards of the airport and the tunnel corporation announced Friday a new direction aimed at furthering the potentials of these two transportation assets.

This means the dual role of CEO for both entities is being separated.

Carolyn has been leading both entities since 2014 and will transition the YQG role to Galvin on Jan. 13, 2020.

A Windsor native, Galvin brings more than 25 years of experience as a proven corporate leader working in both the private and public sectors. He holds professional designations as a lawyer, engineer and as a registered building official.

Galvin specializes in international transportation services and cross-border issues, having served as general manager of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation, responsible for managing all aspects of the Canadian side of this busy binational crossing, and as director of plazas for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Most recently, he worked as director of planning, development and legislative services for the Corporation of the Town of Amherstburg, where he managed the by-law and enforcement departments and oversaw all budgetary, human resource and subject matter issues related to the function of those departments, while also acting as in-house counsel.