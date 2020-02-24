WINDSOR -- Some members of the Windsor Indigenous community are keeping a close eye on the activities at the rail blockades.

Mona Stonefish is an elder with the Anishinaabe tribe, which is of the three fires of confederacy Ojibwae, Odawa and Potawatomi. She says they must all stand together.

Now that tensions of the blockades have escalated, Stonefish says she wasn’t surprised to learn about the arrests at the rail blockades in other parts of Ontario. She says they must stand up for their rights.

"We must blockade,” says Stonefish. “But you see if we stand up for our rights we're called criminals, but if they frack the land, if they steal our children, that's due process and they're following those Euro-centric laws."

On Feb. 13, University of Windsor students and community members staged a protest on Wyandotte Street in support of the Wet'suwet'en nation in BC.