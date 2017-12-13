

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is investigating the origin of a video that shows someone violently throwing a puppy against a door.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing content.

People who have been sharing it on social media claim a man from Windsor is responsible for the disturbing act.

"Our officers have seen the video,” says humane society executive director Melanie Coulter. “They are investigating, trying to confirm one, that this took place in our area and then two, who was the person responsible."

The video shows a person hurling a small dog against a door. It then cuts to scene of the dog cowering next to a pet cage before the person picks it up by the neck and throws it against the door again.

Coulter says anyone who has any information about the location of the video or the dog to contact them or the police.