Advertisement
Windsor house fire caused by overloaded electrical displaces five people
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 9:29AM EST
Windsor firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Five Windsor residents have been displaced after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Windsor firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
Fire officials say it started on the second floor bedroom and was caused by overloaded electrical.
There were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.