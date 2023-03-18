Windsor hosts hundreds of swimmers for 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships
Hundreds of athletes from across Canada are in Windsor this weekend for the 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
The event coincides with the Western Championships held at MNP Community and Sport Centre in Calgary.
“It’s awesome to have a lot of the best swimmers in Canada come in and compete in Windsor,” said Windsor Aquatic Club head coach, Mike McWah. “And we're happy to host.”
The championships began Thursday and continue through Sunday with 89 clubs from across the country taking part.
The 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships is being held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“It's great. I think we have an awesome facility,” McWah said. “It's nice to not have to travel for a change because sometimes there's a gauntlet of competitions. We just had our regional competitions and our provincial competitions now a national level so it's nice to be able to be at home and we have a fantastic facility to display.”
Windsor last hosted the championships in 2018.
“We're also preparing for World Championship trials which are coming up in two weeks in Toronto,” he said. “So some of the best swimmers are still training through that, which gives opportunities for the next wave coming up to do some good stuff here.”
Swimming Canada officials say the four-day meets will be the final competition before Canada’s top athletes shift gears and prepare for the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials at the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto Mar. 28 – April 2, 2023.
