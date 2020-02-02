WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday by providing football cocoons to newborn babies.

It’s become an annual tradition at the hospital with both staff and new parents enjoying the experience.

On Sunday afternoon families are invited to gather in the waiting lounge of the Family Birthing Centre at Met campus with their babies for a group photo. Media are also welcome each year.

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.