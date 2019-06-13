

CTV Windsor





A Windsor hospice patient received a special message from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a few days before passing away.

Johnson posted a two-minute Instagram message to Olivia Payne, who was at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Johnson wrote he sent her the video to bring some smiles her way.

“I don’t know why things happen the way they do in life, but I do know we can always control our response and I’m sending all the love, light, strength and positive energy Olivia’s (and her family’s) way,” Johnson said in the post.

Mike Bennett, coordinator of psychosocial services at hospice, says Payne watched the video a few days before she passed away Wednesday and was pleasantly surprised.

The video has over 13 million views and 21,000 comments on Instagram.