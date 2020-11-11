WINDSOR, ONT -- Unlike the usual gathering at Windsor’s cenotaph downtown, this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony had many tuning in from home to honour the nation’s veterans.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC) along with invited wreath bearers and government officials gathered at Windsor’s cenotaph for a small ceremony.

While the annual ceremony in Windsor looked different this year, with no choirs or crowds, the day was still marked with poetry, speakers, musicians such as a live trumpeter and bagpiper, along with cannons and two minutes of silence.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens also read a poem he wrote called "Scars of War," about a Windsor man heading off for service in World War II.

"For this man was called to serve once diploma was in hand, and his service was more than playing trumpet in the military band," the poem reads.

The ceremony was streamed life by the city and CTV News Windsor.

Observances held across the country carried a special weight this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

In addition to Wednesday’s ceremony, the city asked local veterans and their families to record videos reflecting on their service, stories, comrades and Remembrance Day.