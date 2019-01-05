Windsor home sales hit slump in December
A for sale sign sits on the lawn of a house in Toronto in this undated file photo. (Maurice Cacho/CTV News)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 11:25AM EST
December was a poor month for home sales in Windsor.
According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, sales were down 8% in December with 287 properties sold compared to 312 in 2017.
The average sales price for December 2018 was $297,915. The average sales price for December 2017 was $302,726.
Listings sat at 305 (up 9.32% with 279 in December 2017). There are 709 available listings.