

CTV Windsor





December was a poor month for home sales in Windsor.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, sales were down 8% in December with 287 properties sold compared to 312 in 2017.

The average sales price for December 2018 was $297,915. The average sales price for December 2017 was $302,726.

Listings sat at 305 (up 9.32% with 279 in December 2017). There are 709 available listings.