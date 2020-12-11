Windsor Spitfire fans are asked to drop off teddy bears this year to donate to Sparky's Toy Drive.

Usually the team holds a teddy bear toss between periods of a home game before Christmas.

With the regular season on-hold until February the team is collecting the stuffed toys in-front of the crease retail store at the WFCU Centre.

If you didn't have a chance to make it out Friday team representatives are scheduled to return Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.