Windsor hockey fans asked to donate teddy bears this holiday
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 5:39PM EST
Teddy Bear donations for Sparky's Toy Drive were collected at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (courtesy Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club)
Windsor Spitfire fans are asked to drop off teddy bears this year to donate to Sparky's Toy Drive.
Usually the team holds a teddy bear toss between periods of a home game before Christmas.
With the regular season on-hold until February the team is collecting the stuffed toys in-front of the crease retail store at the WFCU Centre.
If you didn't have a chance to make it out Friday team representatives are scheduled to return Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.