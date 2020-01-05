WINDSOR -- CTV has learned a volunteer coach with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) has been permanently suspended.

Stanley “Trent” Norris was suspended in November when information surfaced that he had a criminal record in the U.S.

He had an aggravated assault conviction in Florida in 2001, but surpassed the guidelines put in place by the WMHA for its volunteers.

He was reinstated in December of last year and then suspended again but it’s not clear why.

The controversy caused serious upheaval within the WMHA.

Longtime president Dean Lapierre announced his resignation at a special board meeting in November of last year, after executive vice-president Rick Pare was voted out.

Five other board members also resigned.

Interim WMHA president Josh Pinese confirms that Norris has been permanently suspended.

The suspension is being handed down from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

CTV reached out to both the OMHA and Norris for comment but did not hear back.