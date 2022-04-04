Windsor high school advisor and coach charged with sexually assaulting minors

Windsor police have charged a 35-year-old high school advisor and community coach with sexual assault after multiple allegations involving minors.

The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation last month into allegations of multiple people under the age of 18 years old being sexually assaulted.

Police say the subject of the investigation was employed with the Greater Essex County District School Board at the time of the incidents, as an advisor at the high school level. As a result of the advisory position held, the subject had involvement within multiple schools.

He has also been a coach/mentor in the area for several years in the sporting community.

It has been reported that two victims were sexually assaulted in January of 2022. The incidents were reported to police in March of 2022, at which time an investigation was immediately launched.

Through investigation, it was determined the suspect was communicating in person and electronically, through a social media application, with both victims prior to the incidents.

The suspect was arrested on April 2, without incident.

Investigators believe there is a potential for further victims and encourage any further victims or anyone with further information to come forward.

Michael Hampden-Carter (also known as Michael Carter), from Windsor, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

No further details will be released to protect the identity of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.