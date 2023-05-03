Windsor healthcare worker to celebrate birthday with $100K Encore win
A Windsor healthcare worker’s family thought he was pulling a prank when he told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
Long-time lottery player Francisco Smith matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order on the April 5 Lotto Max 6/49 draw, one of his favourite games.
“I always say yes to Encore – this was a free play that I added Encore to,” Smith explained.
He said he was matching his numbers on olg.ca when he realized he matched five Encore numbers.
“I thought, ‘Wow, that’s $100,000.’ Then went up to bed to tell my wife who was sleeping. She said, ‘Ok’ and went back to bed. The next morning, I told her I really did win, and she said, ‘Ok’ and went to work,” he said. “My whole family thought I was pranking them!”
Smith said he’s been calm through the entire winning experience.
“I never questioned if it was real. I’m a humble guy,” he said.
Smith said he plans to invest his winnings for now before making any major decisions.
“I’m going to celebrate my birthday with my wife and go out for a nice dinner with my family,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store on Sandwich Street in Windsor.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
PM's brother to testify at House ethics committee on China-linked donation to Trudeau Foundation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau will be testifying before a House committee this later today about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues
Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.
London
-
Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash
A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
-
401 reopened following crash, one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Highway 401 has been reopened after a two-vehicle crash sent one person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.
Barrie
-
Body found of missing boater on Bass Lake
Ontario Provincial Police confirm they have located the body of the 47-year-old Orillia man who went missing on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte on Friday.
-
2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover
Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.
-
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence after suspicious packages located inside Sudbury tax centre
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Ottawa
-
Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid 311 delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing 311 delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
CAQ supporters want to end SAQ's liquor monopoly
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
-
Man unexpectedly gets into woman's car, assaults her: Winnipeg police
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
-
Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave
A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Stampeders choose Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker in CFL draft
The Stampeders went looking for some offensive help at the CFL draft Tuesday, using their first selection on Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
All eyes on star power when Knights, Oilers clash in Game 1
The top two picks of the 2015 NHL Draft will go head-to-head when the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers face Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
Vancouver
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
New report states TransLink's HandyDART service fails to meet the needs of the aging population
A new study published this week concludes that, in 2022, TransLink’s HandyDART service provided half as many rides per senior as it did in 2008.
-
B.C. First Nation reaches revenue-sharing, land-management deals with province
The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with the province will ensure future prosperity for his people.