Windsor healthcare worker to celebrate birthday with $100K Encore win

A Windsor healthcare worker’s family thought he was pulling a prank when he told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.

Long-time lottery player Francisco Smith matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order on the April 5 Lotto Max 6/49 draw, one of his favourite games.

“I always say yes to Encore – this was a free play that I added Encore to,” Smith explained.

He said he was matching his numbers on olg.ca when he realized he matched five Encore numbers.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that’s $100,000.’ Then went up to bed to tell my wife who was sleeping. She said, ‘Ok’ and went back to bed. The next morning, I told her I really did win, and she said, ‘Ok’ and went to work,” he said. “My whole family thought I was pranking them!”

Smith said he’s been calm through the entire winning experience.

“I never questioned if it was real. I’m a humble guy,” he said.

Smith said he plans to invest his winnings for now before making any major decisions.

“I’m going to celebrate my birthday with my wife and go out for a nice dinner with my family,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store on Sandwich Street in Windsor.