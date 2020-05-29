WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor health officials are standing their ground after heated email exchanges about COVID-19 testing in long-term care and retirement homes.

The emails between Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj and Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed were obtained through a Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

About 65 pages of emails from April 9 until May 20 began with Musyj asking to start testing residents in LTC homes soon.

"A lot of these homes do not have private rooms, they have semis or wards," said Musyj, speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive. "These homes did not know where to cohort or congregate patients because they didn't know who was positive and who was negative."

Musyj explained the homes wanted to know how many of their residents were impacted.

Ahmed was concerned about allowing testing without provincial authority and a possible lack of swabs.

On Friday, Ahmed didn’t comment of the specifics of the emails, but says he is acting with the best interest of the community.

“My patient is my community and I know how to assess the health and well-being of my community which we do using different techniques, different data analysis,” says Ahmed.

In one email, Ahmed told Musyj to "back off" and that he was overstepping his boundaries.

Musyj says that was not the case.

"No not at all, no way, we are saving lives. These are vulnerable people who are dying," Musyj says. " Never overstep your bounds with vulnerable people dying," he ways. "We have to do what we have to do. Standing around with our hands in our pockets and watching people die is not the result here."

In the emails, he said the swabs were available and there was no need to cancel planned testing.

The email chains also included several other officials, including EMS Chief Bruce Krauter and WRH vice president of critical care Karen Riddell.