

CTV Windsor





The Detroit Medical Center has recognized its Canadian employees.

A special Canadian Awareness Day was held Thursday at the DMC Heart Hospital.

“Canada and Detroit share a special relationship,” said DMC CEO, Dr. Anthony Tedeschi. “We’re proud of those employees who cross the border every day to take care of Detroit residents and others in their time of need.”

Officials say there are as many as 500 workers who cross the border from Windsor just about every day to work for the DMC.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens was among the guest speakers at the event. He said the DMC provides additional employment opportunities for local residents.

“It’s one of those benefits of living on a border town,” said Dilkens. “Health care professionals are able to take care of that benefit because of free trade visas with the United States.”

According to the Detroit Region Chamber, Canadians and Michigan residents crossed the border nearly seven million times in 2015.

The DMC operates eight hospitals in the Detroit metro area, including health care centers sometimes needed by Canadians for emergency services or specialized care.