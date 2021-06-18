WINDSOR, ONT. -- City officials confirm the vaccination clinic at Windsor Hall is closed, effective Friday.

Staff formally working at Windsor Hall will be redeployed to the Sears site at Devonshire Mall starting next week.

Since the start of 2021, numerous resources have been dedicated to the vaccination sites at Windsor Hall and the WFCU Centre including 188 City of Windsor employees.

The mass vaccination site at the WFCU Centre will remain operational for the foreseeable future, as demand for second doses in our region remains high.

An estimated 32,000 shots have been administered at Windsor Hall and over 45,000 at WFCU Centre.

“City staff have been working around the clock to ensure these vaccination clinics run smoothly and take care of all the support systems and infrastructure behind the scenes, says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Without them, none of these efforts would have been possible. They didn’t sign up for front-line service, but when the community need arose, they rose to the occasion.”

Officials also note Transit Windsor has provided over 2,400 free trips for residents making their way to a mass vaccination site for inoculation; and

The City of Windsor’s costs for supporting the mass vaccination sites, supplies and staffing is approaching $2 million.