Windsor group stages protest against new COVID-19 restrictions
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:25AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:58AM EST
A small group of people protest new COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan.14, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. (Alana Hadadean /CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small group of people in Windsor protested new COVID-19 restrictions as they came into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
There were 18 people at the protest at the downtown Cenotaph and about four to five police cruisers nearby.
The protesters lit candles to "rekindle the flame of freedom", according to a post made on the Facebook group 'Questioning COVID in Windsor-Essex.'
The group announced they plan to meet at the Flag this Sunday at 2 p.m.