WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small group of people in Windsor protested new COVID-19 restrictions as they came into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

There were 18 people at the protest at the downtown Cenotaph and about four to five police cruisers nearby.

The protesters lit candles to "rekindle the flame of freedom", according to a post made on the Facebook group 'Questioning COVID in Windsor-Essex.'

The group announced they plan to meet at the Flag this Sunday at 2 p.m.