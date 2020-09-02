WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor grocery store is the latest business added to the list for potential COVID-19 exposure.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there was possible exposure to the virus at Fred’s Farm Fresh International Market at 2144 Huron Church Road on Aug. 29 and 30.

The health unit posted the alert on their new “Public Exposure Notifications” webpage.

CTV News reached out to Fred’s Farm Fresh, but they declined comment. The market is open Wednesday until 6 p.m.

WECHU’s website now lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The health unit website says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk” however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations to self-monitor for 14 days from the date of exposure.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Lindsay Charlton.