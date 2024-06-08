Windsor Goodfellows receives $10K donation to help the homeless

Mikhail Holdings Company donated $10,000 to Windsor Goodfellows in support of their efforts to feed local families and the homeless.

The funds come at a critical time when costs to provide food and services are up significantly.

Efforts to keep overhead costs as low as possible continue with 95 cents of every dollar going to feed those in need.

The organization is mostly volunteer led and run.

Brian Beaumont is the president of Windsor Goodfellows. He’s grateful for the sizable monetary gift to the charity and assures the public that it will translate into real aid for those who struggle to put quality food on the table for themselves and their families.

Food box contents prepared by volunteers at Windsor Goodfellows are placed on assembly line in food warehouse on June 7, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

"A big donation like today - $10,000 goes a long way,” said Beaumont. “But - one, or two, or five dollars - you put it all together and it really adds up. And, we couldn't do what we do if it wasn't for the generosity of the people of the city of Windsor."

The charity has served the community for over 125 years with a food bank, shoes and boots program for children, lunch bags for the homeless, and a breakfast program designed to feed at risk youth at over 20 local schools.

Food box contents prepared by volunteers at Windsor Goodfellows for individuals and families living in poverty, seen on June 7, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)