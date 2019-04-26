

CTV Windsor





A Windsor girl received a special honour from the Governor General of Canada.

Maya Mikhael received a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from Governor General Julie Payette at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday.

On Feb. 5, she got a letter informing her of the Canadian honour.

The medal gives credit for exceptional volunteer achievements.

Mikhael created Maya’s Friends at six years old to coordinate youth run events to feed the hungry and homeless in Windsor-Essex.

Since 2012, her annual lemonade stand has collected canned goods and thousands of dollars for local food banks.

She has also raised awareness and financial support for the sick, the elderly and the poor through other initiatives like charity walks.