Windsor getting Zellers pop-up store

Zellers has announced the next 21 pop-up stores in Canada and Windsor is on the list.

A Zellers pop-up location is expected to open within Hudson's Bay at Deveonshire Mall by Aug. 11.

Pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 - 2,800sq ft (with the exception of Queen Street in Toronto) depending on location. Zellers stores within Hudson's Bay range from 8,000 - 10,000 sq. ft.

The company says pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson's Bay. "Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada."

The pop-up model aims to provide a unique opportunity for Canadians to actively demonstrate where they would like to see the next Zellers store open. Customers can also find an assortment of items on zellers.ca.

The last of the remaining Zellers stores in Windsor closed in March 2013.