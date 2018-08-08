

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor will be conducting a flood risk study and getting a federal grant to help pay for it.

Windsor is receiving $125,000 from Ottawa to study Riverside, East Riverside, and Lake St. Clair.

The city will be getting answers to the vulnerability of the city’s drainage system to variability in climate conditions and rainfall.

The study will focus on the flood risks to an area of land along Riverside Drive, and inland, which is 6 kilometers long and includes 7,481 land parcels and the city’s Little River Pollution Control Plant.

The area is at risk of surface flooding due to alterations to the Riverside dike system since its installation in the 1980’s.

It is also getting another $125,000 for an integrated site energy plan for two wastewater treatment plants.

The Little River Pollution Control Plant and the Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant area will be studied.

The integrated site energy plan is a neighbourhood community energy plan for each of the facilities.

The plan will not only look at the individual equipment but will also review treatment plant processes to identify complementary gains. The goal is to provide a list of actions that will move the plants towards a net zero energy future and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Windsor is getting two other grants totalling $250,000. The money will pay for an active transportation master plan and a deep energy efficiency retrofit strategy.

The Canadian government approved more than $12 million for 159 initiatives Tuesday across the country.

The money is coming from the federally funded municipalities for climate innovation program