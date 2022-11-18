Windsor gearing up to watch FIFA World Cup
Watching the FIFA World Cup is a signature event in Windsor regardless of what teams are playing.
This year is extra special for many Canadians with Canada qualifying for the tournament.
"We've kinda became this underdog story that's really exciting Canadians fans and growing the Canadian fan base,” says Stephen Eustaquio, who was born and raised in Leamington before moving to Portugal to develop his skills.
Team Canada has a few ties to the Windsor.
All-star player, Alphonsa Davis, who born in a refugee camp in southern Ghana, moved to Windsor with his family when he was five. He then moved to Edmonton one year later.
"So we have guys who where born here and some guys born on the other side of the world that are now representing us on the world stage,” says Eustaquio.
The Manchester Pub in downtown Windsor is ready to welcome fans with drinks starting to flow at 7 a.m.
"This is the home for all things soccer," says Stephan Hargreaves, special events and promotions.
"The atmosphere buzzes when there's a big game going on."
Expect free jerseys, scarves, toques and glassware.
Children are welcomed at the Manchester, but families looking for some place a little quieter are invited to the Windsor Public Library Central Branch.
They are hosting a watch party for games 1 and 3.
The first match is this Sunday at 11 a.m. EST, between Qatar and Ecuador.
Canada's first game isn't until the Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. They kick-off against Belgium.
