Windsor firefighters respond to upgraded fire near downtown
Windsor firefighters are battling a fire just west of the downtown area.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire at the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street on Friday morning.Crews responded to the house fire at the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police say Janette at Elliott Street West will be closed indefinitely due to the fire.
The public is being told to stay clear of the area.
More details coming.
