Windsor firefighters put out house fire on McKay Avenue
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 4:36PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 6, 2019 4:42PM EST
Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 2500 block of McKay Avenue in Windsor on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (@_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say all residents got out safely after a house fire on McKay Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of McKay on Friday afternoon.
The fire was in the attic, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
A WFRS investigator is attending to look into the origin and cause.