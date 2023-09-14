Windsor firefighters put out house fire in Devonshire Heights

Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (OnLocation/Facebook) Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (OnLocation/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News