Windsor firefighters put out house fire in Devonshire Heights

Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire in the Devonshire Heights area on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou Crescent around 9:30 a.m.

The public was asked to stay clear of the area.