Windsor firefighters put out blaze at house on Wyandotte Street
Crews responded to the home at 1228 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Kristylee Varley / AM800 News)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 10:45AM EST
WINDSOR -- Windsor fire crews were called to a house fire on Wyandotte Street Monday night.
Crews responded to the home at 1228 Wyandotte Street East near Pierre Ave around 7 p.m.
Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the blaze, which was brought under control within an hour.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are expected Tuesday.