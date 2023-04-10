Windsor firefighters on scene of west end blaze

Windsor fire crews are on scene of a house fire in the city’s west end

Firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 2200 block of College Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Fire officials are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.