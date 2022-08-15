Windsor firefighters hosting three more 'Summer Nights' events, two dates changed

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) will be hosting three more ‘Hot Summer Nights Fun Blast’ events where kids can enjoy a fire truck sprinkler run and visit with Sparky before the summer comes to an end.

WFRS has been hosting the annual tradition at a different park in each of the city’s wards every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Starting this week there will be some changes to the schedule.

Here are the remaining dates and locations:

Ward 9, Captain Wilson Park, 3950 Ducharme Street, updated: Thursday, Aug. 18

Ward 8, Pykes Park, 5497 Lassaline Avenue, updated: Thursday, Aug. 25

Ward 10, Remington Booster Park, 2710 Lillian Avenue, Thursday, Sept. 1

Attendees will be able to learn some lifesaving tips and reminders while getting to know Windsor fire staff. Kids are welcome to check out the fire trucks, take part in a few hands-on activities and ask any fire safety questions they may have.

Organizers say firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs and offering water free to those who attend. The food and drinks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.