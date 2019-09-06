Windsor firefighters called to house fire on Dominion Ave
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1700 block of Dominion on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 2:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Dominion Avenue in Windsor is blocked to traffic due to a house fire.
City firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1700 block of Dominion Blvd. on Friday afternoon.
The fire is reported to be in the kitchen, but crews quickly brought it under control.
Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries.
Fire officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.