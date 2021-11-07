Windsor firefighters battle overnight pallet fire

Windsor, Ont. -

Around 9:30 Saturday evening firefighters were called to the 1300 block of St Luke Rd.

According to Windsor fire it was for a group of pallets that caught fire.

That location is at the rear of Hearn Industrial Services sprawling facility which starts at Seminole and Walker.

Deputy Chief Mike Costa says no one was injured and because the fir was contained to the exterior there will be no investigation as to cause.