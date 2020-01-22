Windsor firefighters battle high rise blaze downtown
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:39PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 4:10PM EST
Crews were called to Pelissier Street and Park Street West in Windsor on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor firefighters are responding to a high rise fire in the city’s downtown core.
Crews were called to Pelissier Street and Park Street West on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the fire was on the fifth floor. Both the fifth and sixth floors were smoke filled.
Multiple trucks were called to the scene.
The fire is reportedly out.
The public is being asked to stay away from the area.