Windsor firefighters battle blaze at old Chromeshield factory
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 10:23AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 11:48AM EST
Smoke billows from an old Chromeshield factory in downtown Windsor. Feb. 28, 2020. (CTV News Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters battled a working fire at the old Chromeshield factory on Friday.
In a tweet, Windsor Fire and Rescue says it was "switching to a defensive fire attack."
Drivers were asked to stay away from the intersection of McDougall and Elliott streets.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.
