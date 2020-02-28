WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters battled a working fire at the old Chromeshield factory on Friday.

In a tweet, Windsor Fire and Rescue says it was "switching to a defensive fire attack."

Drivers were asked to stay away from the intersection of McDougall and Elliott streets.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.

Working fire at Mcdougall and Elliott.... roads closed at surrounding block intersections. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/1XiV4fJLY2 — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) February 28, 2020