Windsor Fire and Rescue Services officials want residents to know about a solicitation scam.

Fire it is not conducting any campaigns to solicit money from residents, either by phone or by any other means.

Officials say a resident recently received a call and was asked to support the purchase of smoke alarms and other equipment allegedly needed by the department.

Windsor fire says they do not solicit for money to pay for equipment and recommends that residents treat any calls like this as a scam.

If you should receive a call and want to report it to police, you can do so online at police.windsor.on.ca, through Crimestoppers, or the general non-emergency line (519) 258-6111.