Windsor Fire fighters were called to a working house fire this evening.

This former habitat for humanity-built house at 565 Memorial Dr. caught fire shortly before 8 pm Monday night.

Crews were quick to douse the flames.

All occupants made it out, with at least one requiring medical attention for what appeared to be a minor injury.

It's too early for a damage estimate or a cause.

A Windsor fire investigator is attending the scene.