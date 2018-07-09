Windsor Fire to investigate Memorial Drive blaze
Firefighters clean up after putting out a fire at 565 Memorial Drive on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 9:52PM EDT
Windsor Fire fighters were called to a working house fire this evening.
This former habitat for humanity-built house at 565 Memorial Dr. caught fire shortly before 8 pm Monday night.
Crews were quick to douse the flames.
All occupants made it out, with at least one requiring medical attention for what appeared to be a minor injury.
It's too early for a damage estimate or a cause.
A Windsor fire investigator is attending the scene.